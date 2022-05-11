© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media Receives 20 Daytime Emmy® Nominations

Published May 11, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT
The NETA show, "Conscious Living," is nominated for Outstanding Daytime Program Host (Bianca Alexander & Michael Alexander)

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 49th annual Daytime Emmy® Awards on Thursday. The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievements in all fields of daytime television production.

Public media programs received 20 total nominations, including 17 for programs distributed by American Public Television (APT) and National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), which aired across PBS stations.

With two nominations this year, PBS’s This Old House has received 100 total nominations. It will also be recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award, joining 60 Minutes and Sesame Street as the third series to be awarded this honor. This Old House will receive the award at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Daytime Emmy® Awards ceremony Saturday, June 18, airing on watch.TheEmmys.tv and The Emmys apps.

The full list of nominations is below.

PBS Nominees

  • The Black Church
    Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program
  • This Old House
    Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program
  • Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Kevin O'Connor

APT Nominees

  • Lidia's Kitchen
    Outstanding Culinary Host: Lidia Bastianich
  • Articulate with Jim Cotter
    Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
    Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program
    Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
  • Legacy List with Matt Paxton
    Outstanding Lifestyle Program
  • Milk Street
    Outstanding Culinary Host: Christopher Kimball
  • One Symphony, Two Orchestras
    Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love
    Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program
    Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Samantha Brown
    Outstanding Directing Team for a Single-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
  • The Good Road
    Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
    Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

NETA Nominees

  • Conscious Living
    Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Bianca Alexander & Michael Alexander
  • Culture Quest
    Outstanding Cinematography
  • Start Up
    Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Gary Bredow
    Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program
    Outstanding Casting

The Daytime Emmy® Awards telecast will air live Friday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

