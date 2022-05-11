Public Media Receives 20 Daytime Emmy® Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 49th annual Daytime Emmy® Awards on Thursday. The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievements in all fields of daytime television production.

Public media programs received 20 total nominations, including 17 for programs distributed by American Public Television (APT) and National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), which aired across PBS stations.

With two nominations this year, PBS’s This Old House has received 100 total nominations. It will also be recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award, joining 60 Minutes and Sesame Street as the third series to be awarded this honor. This Old House will receive the award at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Daytime Emmy® Awards ceremony Saturday, June 18, airing on watch.TheEmmys.tv and The Emmys apps.

The full list of nominations is below.

PBS Nominees



The Black Church

Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program

Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program

APT Nominees



Lidia's Kitchen

Outstanding Culinary Host: Lidia Bastianich

Outstanding Culinary Host: Lidia Bastianich Articulate with Jim Cotter

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Outstanding Lifestyle Program Milk Street

Outstanding Culinary Host: Christopher Kimball

Outstanding Culinary Host: Christopher Kimball One Symphony, Two Orchestras

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program Samantha Brown's Places to Love

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Samantha Brown

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

NETA Nominees



Conscious Living

Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Bianca Alexander & Michael Alexander

Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Bianca Alexander & Michael Alexander Culture Quest

Outstanding Cinematography

Outstanding Cinematography Start Up

Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Gary Bredow

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Casting

The Daytime Emmy® Awards telecast will air live Friday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.