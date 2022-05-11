Public Media Receives 20 Daytime Emmy® Nominations
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 49th annual Daytime Emmy® Awards on Thursday. The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievements in all fields of daytime television production.
Public media programs received 20 total nominations, including 17 for programs distributed by American Public Television (APT) and National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), which aired across PBS stations.
With two nominations this year, PBS’s This Old House has received 100 total nominations. It will also be recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award, joining 60 Minutes and Sesame Street as the third series to be awarded this honor. This Old House will receive the award at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Daytime Emmy® Awards ceremony Saturday, June 18, airing on watch.TheEmmys.tv and The Emmys apps.
The full list of nominations is below.
PBS Nominees
- The Black Church
Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program
- This Old House
Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program
- Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Kevin O'Connor
APT Nominees
- Lidia's Kitchen
Outstanding Culinary Host: Lidia Bastianich
- Articulate with Jim Cotter
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
- Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
- Milk Street
Outstanding Culinary Host: Christopher Kimball
- One Symphony, Two Orchestras
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
- Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program
Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Samantha Brown
Outstanding Directing Team for a Single-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
- The Good Road
Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
NETA Nominees
- Conscious Living
Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Bianca Alexander & Michael Alexander
- Culture Quest
Outstanding Cinematography
- Start Up
Outstanding Daytime Program Host: Gary Bredow
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Outstanding Casting
The Daytime Emmy® Awards telecast will air live Friday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.