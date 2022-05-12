WKAR Storytellers Receive 2022 Regional Emmy® Nominations

The talented storytellers at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University have earned eight regional Emmy® nominations for their productions. The nominations were announced on May 11th by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

WKAR is a PBS affiliate serving Michigan's capital region.

NOMINATIONS



The Michigan EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.

Winners will be announced during the 44th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy® Awards on June 11, 2022.

For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees, visit natasmichigan.org/awards/