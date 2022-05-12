WKAR Storytellers Receive 2022 Regional Emmy® Nominations
The talented storytellers at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University have earned eight regional Emmy® nominations for their productions. The nominations were announced on May 11th by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
WKAR is a PBS affiliate serving Michigan's capital region.
NOMINATIONS
- Children/Youth/Teen
Curious Crew: Static Electricity
Carol Yancho, Senior Producer
Dr. Rob Stephenson, Host/Writer
- Societal Concerns
Cannabis and Driving Under the Influence
Nicole Zaremba, Producer/Director
- Technology
Algorithmic Injustice?
Carol Yancho, Senior Producer
- Image Promotion (Single Spot)
Hear Every Voice, Share Every Story
Carol Yancho, Senior Producer
Daniel Wogan, Editor
- Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent
Curious Crew Host Composite
Dr. Rob Stephenson, Host
- Graphic Arts (Motion Graphics)
Curious Crew Graphics Composite
Daniel Wogan, Graphic Artist
- Technical Achievement
Technical Achievement Composite
Ken Merley, Operations Supervisor
The Michigan EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.
Winners will be announced during the 44th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy® Awards on June 11, 2022.
For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees, visit natasmichigan.org/awards/