WKAR Family Pop-Up Tour kicks off for the summer across mid-Michigan

EAST LANSING, MI; June 10, 2022 – WKAR Public Media has launched their WKAR Family Summer Pop-Up Tour, free family engagement events at over twenty locations across mid-Michigan from June 2 to August 21, 2022.

WKAR Education Team along with the Michigan Learning Channel (MLC) has partnered with libraries, childcare centers and community organizations to pop-up, set-up and celebrate families.

“This year's WKAR Family Summer Pop-Up Tour is truly special because we get to reconnect with families, children and community partners celebrating learning, literacy and resiliency,” said Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education. “The tour is a celebration and I hope many can join us.”

At these pop-up events, families will find fun learning activities, PBS KIDS program swag and free books to encourage excitement about learning all summer long.

“WKAR Public Media is bubbling over with excitement about our Summer Pop-Up Tour!” said Summer Godette, WKAR Family & MLC engagement coordinator. “We look forward to continuing our longstanding tradition of supporting our community with equitable access to high-quality educational resources via PBS KIDS and The Michigan Learning Channel!”

The WKAR Community Calendar includes date and location information of the pop-up events.

