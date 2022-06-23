The Michigan Learning Channel Launches their 2022 Summer Learning Program

EAST LANSING, MI; June 23, 2022 –WKAR Public Media is proud to partner with the Michigan Learning Channel (MLC) to announce the beginning of their eight-week Summer 2022 program, which runs from June 20 to August 14.

This year’s theme encourages kids to “Learn, Do, and Explore” with a variety of thematic literacy and math lessons, hands-on science and fitness activities, and career exploration and virtual field trips.

From virtual field trips exploring shipwrecks in the Great Lakes to videos showcasing amazing animals at the Detroit Zoo, parents can find all sorts of resources on the MLC’s website. Educational videos, fun activity books, virtual events, and more are available to keep students, from preschool to 6th grade, engaged in learning all summer long.

“Learning should never take a vacation,” said Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education. “This is why the Michigan Learning Channel Summer Program is a packed with fun and engaging STEM activities, literacy skill development practice and exciting virtual field trips. Families can encourage learning every day."

Parents can download the Summer 2022 Activity Book for their children with three options for different age groups (Early Learners, Elementary, Tweens). There are also individual weekly packets available for download, centered around activity themes like “When I Grow Up” and “Shoot for the Stars.”

These guides include the educational materials that accompany video lessons available to watch online or on broadcast television channel 23.5. Many pages include QR code links to student-centered lessons for parents and their children to review together.

"The Michigan Learning Channel is also excited to bring students, educators, and families together with our #VirtualSummerCamp!” said Summer Godette, MLC engagement coordinator. “In addition to the television broadcasts and activity books, families can participate in fun weekly challenges and engagement opportunities by following @MichLearning on social media!"

The summer program is flexible and can be used by individual students and families or even incorporated into a summer school or camp program. Learn more when you follow @MichLearning on social media or sign up for the MLC’s Weekly Email Newsletter.

