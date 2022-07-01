WKAR Launches Career Exploration Student Incubator Program

EAST LANSING, MI; July 1, 2022 – WKAR Public Media and the Boys & Girls Club of Lansing announce their partnership on the creation of a new career exploration program for students ages 9-13 to learn about future career paths in public media.

Taking place on Wednesdays, June 15 through July 27, the WKAR Public Media Career Exploration Student Incubator Program is an engaging six-week program that prepares students for career fields at WKAR Public Media, PBS KIDS and Michigan Learning Channel.

“The Career Exploration program is a way to welcome young learners to the career opportunities public media has to offer,” said Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education. “WKAR is a wonderful place to work with a wide array of jobs to pursue.”

This program aligns with the Boys & Girls Club of Lansing’s Workforce Readiness Program, which is designed to empower young people with the essential skills and positive mentorship of today to ensure they meet the workforce challenges of tomorrow.

“I’m grateful to the partnership we’ve formed with the Boys & Girls Club of Lansing,” said Pizzo. “They are a long-serving community resource for children in mid-Michigan, and career development is an important aspect of their support.”

Through the WKAR Public Media Career Exploration Student Incubator Program, participants will gain familiarity with WKAR’s mission: connecting people to powerful ideas that inspire personal growth, exploration of our world and positive change.

Students will also learn about the individuals who carry out that very mission at WKAR. These public media roles include careers across a variety of fields including journalism, education, engineering, media production, marketing, social media, videography, programming and much more.

In addition to learning about the mission and careers at WKAR, students will also learn more about the Michigan Learning Channel (MLC), WKAR’s fifth channel and home to instructional resources available for both students and teachers.

“The MLC was created with students like the Boys & Girls Club members in mind, by broadcasting high-quality educational programming to 100% of Michigan homes,” Summer Godette, MLC engagement coordinator. “On Week 3, the students will have a chance to create their own Hero Stories as a creative writing exercise, demonstrating one of the many awesome educational programs airing daily on the MLC.”

The program will conclude with participants touring the WKAR studios on campus and receiving a certificate of completion from the station’s general manager.

“Thanks again to WKAR for bringing this program to our site this summer!” said Patrice Banks, program and volunteer coordinator for the Lansing Boys & Girls Club. “We are excited for all the students will learn over the next six weeks.”

For more station news from WKAR, visit wkar.org/station-news/.

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Lansing

For more than 40 years the focus of this community agency has remained on youth from disadvantaged circumstances, who lack appropriate resources and role models for success in school and/or employment. The mission has broadened from recreation and socialization to include education in a broad range of life skill areas.