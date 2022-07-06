Season 2 | COBRA: Cyberwar

Sundays, Jul. 10 – Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow the emergency COBRA committee as it overcomes a major crisis in the UK.

In COBRA: Cyberwar we find a Britain in trouble. Following years of political instability and a fractured relationship with the world’s superpowers, this is a nation and a government on the back foot, and one we now see struck by a major disaster without simple solutions.

As the government scramble to combat a new, invisible threat they are forced to question everything they thought they knew about our relationship with the rest of the world.

Episode One | Jul. 10

The Prime Minister assembles the emergency committee “COBRA” to respond to a potentially explosive situation in Kent.

Episode Two | Jul. 17

A fresh wave of disaster further paralyzes the clean-up operation. Sutherland is left red faced and demanding answers.

Episode Three | Jul. 24

A breach at Dover port means an insidious threat may be in play. With tensions reaching boiling point, the team make a shocking discovery which raises the one question a Prime Minister doesn’t want to ask.

Episode Four | Jul. 31

As questions are asked about the Prime Minister’s personal life, Anna seeks the help of intelligence chief Eleanor James. A new threat rears its head as public sentiment grows ever turbulent.

Episode Five | Aug. 7

With the crisis worsening, Fraser deals with issues in his personal life. The Prime Minister is forced to consider more extreme measures to retain control and apply order over the country.

Episode Six | Aug. 14

As the crisis reaches boiling point, Fraser and his team reach the endgame, while the Prime Minister and Anna are forced to fight for their political lives with Archie firing his first shots.

Watch these episodes at video.wkar.org during or after their premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream .

MORE ABOUT COBRA: CYBERWAR

In times of national emergency, a team comprised of Britain’s leading experts, crisis contingency planners and the most senior politicians assemble under the name COBRA (taken from its meeting place in Whitehall’s Cabinet Office Briefing Room A) to form the committee entrusted to protect the people of Great Britain. COBRA hurls us both into the corridors of power in Westminster and the eye of the storm in the worst-hit areas of the country.