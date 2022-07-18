People News: Brant Wells Named WKAR Senior Director of Television and Digital Operations

EAST LANSING, MI; July 18, 2022 – Brant Wells has been named WKAR’s senior director of television and digital operations. He most recently served as senior director of television production and operations.

In his newly expanded role, Wells adds oversight of the station’s digital strategy and execution for both TV and radio. He will focus on growing the current digital content offerings and reaching new audiences on digital platforms to enable greater access to WKAR's trusted content.

“Digital is and has been the future of public media. At the heart of that is accessibility,” said Wells. “Accessibility in the sense of the viewer/listener getting the content they want via the medium they are accustomed to in today's ever evolving digital landscape —whether that be web, social, smart speaker/TV, or mobile.”

Wells was also recently selected to serve as the PBS Digital Media Advisory Committee (DMAC) chair. For the past few years, he has remained dedicated to ensuring that individual stations’ needs are met as PBS Digital delivers new products and services.

“Brant’s extensive experience in the television industry, and his focus on preparing for the future of public broadcasting, positions him well to take on this expanded role,” said Shawn Turner, interim general manager and director of broadcasting at WKAR. “As Brant assumes his new role, WKAR will continue to benefit from his thoughtful leadership and his commitment to innovation, as we expand our digital operations.”

Wells came to WKAR in 2016 after spending eleven years as a post-production specialist in Los Angeles and Florida. He is a graduate of Florida State University with a degree in Communications-Media Production.

“I am excited to be in this role as we look to expand our content distribution to serve new and current audiences in a thoughtful, engaging, and innovative manner,” said Wells.

For more station news from WKAR, visit wkar.org/station-news/ .

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.