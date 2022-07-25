RELEASE: WKAR Holds Casting Call for Kids Science Show

EAST LANSING, MI; July 25, 2022 -- Do you know a child who loves science? Maybe that child could be a cast member on Curious Crew, the children's television show about science produced by WKAR at Michigan State University and seen on PBS stations across the country.

The mid-Michigan PBS affiliate is holding an open casting call for children ages 9 to 13 for season nine of Curious Crew, scheduled for production in the fall of 2022.

In this award-winning original series from WKAR, host Dr. Rob Stephenson and the "Curious Crew" of kids take a hands-on approach to exploring science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The auditions will be held Thursday, August 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WKAR studios on the Michigan State campus. A parent or guardian must accompany any child auditioning. Visit wkar.org and find "Casting Call for Curious Crew" (wkar.org/casting-call-curious-crew) for full details and a schedule.

Carol Yancho, WKAR senior producer, says she is looking to add 30 new cast members to join Curious Crew veterans in the upcoming season.

"We’re excited to have a casting call once again after filming virtually the past two seasons," said Yancho. "It has become somewhat of a community event for WKAR, and it’s great to see parents and children from all over Michigan come to audition. Kids will be back in studio with Dr. Rob this fall, and we’ve got plenty of fun investigations planned for the Crew."

Past casting calls for Curious Crew have drawn more than 200 young scientists to audition at the WKAR studios.

Curious Crew is made possible in part with support from MSU Federal Credit Union and Consumers Energy Foundation.

More about Curious Crew

Curious Crew is seen in Michigan’s capital region on WKAR-TV 23 and is distributed to public broadcasting stations across Michigan and nationwide. Check local listings for airtimes.

Curious Crew debuted on WKAR-HD in November of 2014. All full episodes are available for viewing in the free PBS App and at video.wkar.org.

Curious Crew awards include: twelve Regional Emmy® awards (Michigan NATAS), six Broadcast Excellence Awards (Michigan Association of Broadcasters) and three awards from NETA (National Educational Telecommunication Association).

Dr. Rob Stephenson has been honored with five Regional Emmy awards as host of Curious Crew. He is currently STEM consultant for the Ingham Intermediate School and provides STEM curriculum training to schools nationwide. Stephenson is a National Teacher of the Year finalist, 2009-2010 Michigan Teacher of the Year, and 2006 winner of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.

INTERVIEWS

Carol Yancho, WKAR senior producer for television, is available for interviews. To schedule a date and time, contact: Bill Richards • BillR@wkar.org

Contacts:

Bill Richards, WKAR Director of Communications • BillR@wkar.org 517-432-0013

Amanda Pinckney, WKAR Communications Manager • Amanda@wkar.org 517-884-4788