RELEASE: WKAR NextGen TV Funding Included in Federal Appropriations Act

EAST LANSING, MI; Dec 24, 2022 -- The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 signed Friday, December 23, 2022, by President Joe Biden includes $1.425 M in Department of Education funding for the second and final year of a grant awarded to WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University. The funding request was submitted by Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters and supports a Congressionally Funded Community Project (CFCP) to leverage ATSC 3.0 television technology to deliver educational content to underserved families in mid-Michigan.

The project, “Strengthening Equitable K-12 Access to Education to the Lansing Area Via Free Over the Air Service,” is currently in its first year of implementation. WKAR is working on the project in collaboration with partners at Michigan State University and throughout the greater Lansing area.

“From the earliest days of broadcasting more than 100 years ago, WKAR and MSU have been committed to ensuring our community has access to education and information wherever they are. This appropriation allows us to continue our work as innovation leaders, building for the future,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “We’re excited for the opportunity to explore the power of NextGen TV to super-serve our community, and we are extremely grateful to Senator Stabenow and Senator Peters for making this work possible.”

Combining the capabilities of broadcast technology and high-speed internet, NextGen TV offers broadcasters a way to distribute highly customized, accessible, and interactive content over the airwaves. The new standard integrates broadcast with broadband and features heightened mobility and a more efficient use of the broadcast spectrum. These attributes allow numerous opportunities for multidisciplinary research on customization and interactivity and a way for public broadcasters to better serve their local communities.

