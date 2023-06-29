WKAR Holds Casting Call for Curious About Careers Host

EAST LANSING, MI; Jun 29, 2023 – WKAR Public Media recently held a casting call to select an additional host of the video series, Curious About Careers. More than 25 hopefuls auditioned on June 10 at the WKAR Studios on Michigan State University’s campus.

The WKAR original series is an educational program structured around STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects and the workers who inhabit the field.

According to the American Association of University Women, women make up only 28% of the workforce in STEM careers. Curious About Careers was created to help spark interest in STEM-related careers for all kids and to increase the visibility of women in STEM.

“Our tag line is “Explore Your Possibilities,” and that’s exactly what we want to show – how women have pursued their passions in STEM-related careers,” said Carol Yancho, WKAR senior producer. “WKAR believes this is an important series that can inspire all kids – especially in that 9 to 14 age range – to explore their own possibilities, whatever the career.”

Current host Genesis will continue in that role in the 2024 season.

Janellyn, who has hosted the series since its launch, is leaving her role to attend college. She took time to meet and greet all those who auditioned on Saturday.

“I’m so excited about all the girls who came in who were kind and very enthusiastic about the host position,” said Janellyn. “I’m looking forward to see what future seasons look like!”

“Auditions went extremely well,” said Yancho. “Viewers will get to meet the new hosts when the next season launches in the spring of 2024.”

Since Curious About Careers premiered in 2016, it has featured a variety of careers including airline pilot, packaging engineer, US forest service firefighter, geologist, welder, architectural designer, and astronaut. The series has been honored with several awards, including two Regional Emmy® awards for Children/Youth/Teen content and has received a third nomination in May 2023.