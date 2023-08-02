Former WKAR General Manager Susi Elkins Named Senior Vice President of Station Services at PBS

EAST LANSING, MI; Aug. 2, 2023 – PBS has announced the appointment of Susi Elkins as Senior Vice President, Station Services. As head of Station Services, Elkins will oversee the department that serves as a central communication point for member stations. She will build system-wide strategic initiatives around station experience, fundraising, and digital content management in ways that strengthen PBS’s ability to address member station needs.

“As a membership organization, serving stations is critical to our mission,” said Paula Kerger, PBS President and CEO. “Susi is uniquely suited to spearhead these efforts on behalf of our system, drawing on her experiences at every level of station programming and operations. We look forward to Susi’s contributions to our team, to continue to strengthen our services to stations and the American people.”

Elkins previously served as Director of Broadcasting & General Manager for WKAR Public Media where she began her career as a student employee. By forging key strategic partnerships and collaborations, Elkins led several efforts that amplified WKAR’s presence as a community institution among mid-Michigan residents.

The partnerships and support developed during Elkins’ tenure have deepened WKAR’s commitment to early childhood education programs and further elevated its programming, which includes PBS and NPR content. Elkins, in collaboration with MSU, spearheaded efforts to establish WKAR’s NextGen Media Innovation Lab to explore ATSC 3.0 broadcast technology.

Prior to her appointment as WKAR general manager in March 2017, Elkins served in a variety of roles at the station, including interim director, television station manager, content and community engagement manager, public television producer and instructional television multi-media producer. Elkins first worked for WKAR as a student while attending Michigan State University.

Most recently, Elkins served as Chief Community Impact Officer for MSU Federal Credit Union, where she worked in partnership with local businesses, non-profit organizations, and schools to achieve the mission and strategic goals of the Credit Union.

Elkins served on the PBS Board of Directors as a professional director and was the Professional Vice Chair on the Board of America’s Public Television Stations. Elkins holds a bachelor’s degree in telecommunication and a master’s degree in educational technology, both from MSU.