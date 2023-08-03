WKAR's Sochay Accepts Position at WUCF-TV/FM

EAST LANSING, MI; Jul 24, 2023 – Julie Sochay, WKAR senior director content and communication, has accepted a position at WUCF-TV/FM. She took on her new role as director of content at WUCF beginning July 6.

Sochay joined WKAR in 2015, serving in a variety of roles for the station, including events coordinator and content and community engagement manager. She was appointed to senior director of content and communication in June of 2019.

In her time at WKAR, Sochay has overseen state and federal grants, television content planning, key programming initiatives, marketing and promotional campaigns, and large-scale community events. She also led research and engagement projects such as the PBS KIDS Playtime Pad Research Project, and key technological projects such as WKAR’s work with NextGen TV.

At WUCF, Sochay’s new role as director of content will provide strategic leadership to WUCF and its mission to serve as Central Florida’s Storyteller. Additionally, she will be responsible for all local and national content across broadcast, digital, and various online platforms.