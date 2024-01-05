WKAR presents ‘Evening with the Governor’ for 2023

East Lansing, MI; January 5, 2024 – Available online now, the WKAR original program Off the Record presents "Evening with the Governor 2023," featuring Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory in conversation with senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

The special edition episode of the weekly public affairs program is available for streaming now in the free PBS App on many streaming devices and smart TVs; at video.wkar.org ; and at YouTube.com/@wkarnews.

"Evening with the Governor 2023" aired in mid-Michigan Fri. Dec. 29 on WKAR-TV and at various times on public broadcasting stations across Michigan (check local listings for future air dates).

“Rarely do we get a chance to see the governor in a relaxed format in which she discusses pressing state issues and offers a personal reveal on how important being governor is to her,” said Skubick.

Governor Whitmer discusses being approached by journalists about writing a biography, the challenges of governing, using social media to communicate with the public, and the pros and cons of artificial intelligence.

Whitmer and anchor Skubick also dive into public health topics. Governor Whitmer considers the prospect of potentially expanding the state tobacco tax to vapes and the dangers around vaping, especially regarding their popularity among young people. She also covers the topic of gun safety and possible next steps to mitigate the dangers around guns and their impact on society.

Joining the program for a final segment is First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory. He discusses the highlights of his year and his early retirement from his dental practice due to threats.

It's fast-paced, informative, and entertaining as Michigan's 49th governor and the state's longest serving capitol correspondent weave thirty minutes of must-see TV. If you care about politics in our state, you'll want to watch An Evening with the Governor, as the tradition that began in the 1970s with Gov. and Ms. Milliken continues in 2023.

Watch the full special at https://video.wkar.org/video/evening-with-the-governor-2023/.

This program was recorded Dec. 20, 2023.