WKAR Presents Michigan State of the State 2024

East Lansing, MI; January 22, 2024 – WKAR will present TV, radio, and online coverage of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer‘s sixth State of the State address live from the Michigan House Chambers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24.

In her address to a joint session of the Michigan House and Senate, Gov. Whitmer will lay out her plans for the year in legislation ahead. Michigan Republicans will have an opportunity to respond to Gov. Whitmer following the address.

Coverage begins Wednesday, January 24, at 7pm on WKAR-HD (check local listings), on 102.3 FM NewsTalk, and streaming at WKAR.

Television coverage will be anchored by Tim Skubick. Following the address and Republican Party response, Skubick and a panel of press corp colleagues will offer analysis. Extended live analysis will continue beyond the broadcast at wkar.org.



Radio coverage and analysis will be provided by a political team including MPRN Senior Capital Correspondent Rick Pluta and WKAR’s Arjun Thakkar.

Michigan State of the State 2024 is supported in part by Business Leaders for Michigan; Martin Waymire; Michigan Academy of Family Physicians; and Michigan Primary Care Association.

The program will be available for on demand viewing in the PBS App and at video.wkar.org beginning the following day.

For online coverage, visit: www.wkar.org/shows/michigan-state-of-the-state-2024