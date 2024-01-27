© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RELEASE: MSUFCU Donates $50,000 to WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media
Published January 27, 2024 at 1:51 PM EST
Shawn Turner and April Globes pose with Sparty and a large check addressed to WKAR Public Media for $50,000.
Johnny McGraw
/
WKAR-MSU
MSUFCU presents a check for $50,000 at the PBS KIDS Day with WKAR celebration on Jan. 27, 2024. April Clobes of MSUFCU (center) and Shawn Turner of WKAR (right) pose with Sparty (left) on stage.

EAST LANSING, MI; Jan 27, 2024 – WKAR Public Media was recently awarded $50,000 from Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) to support the station’s community wide educational initiatives.

The donation was presented during the annual PBS KIDS Day at WKAR on Jan. 27, 2024, where more than 1,500 PBS KIDS fans gathered to participate in educational activities hosted by partners from communities throughout mid-Michigan. The station is celebrating seven years of WKAR Family and the PBS KIDS channel. WKAR Family is a multi-platform, collaborative initiative aimed at forming connections to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.

"Both WKAR and MSUFCU deliver education to our audiences,” said April Clobes, MSUFCU president and CEO. “Through the decades, the mission remains consistent for our organizations. It makes us so happy to see the profound impact of the educational initiatives and high-quality programming provided by WKAR."

The MSUFCU donation is part of a five-year, quarter-million-dollar commitment. It will enable WKAR’s education department to host community pop-up events and procure more literacy tools and books to be distributed to children and families throughout mid-Michigan. The donation will also assist WKAR in hosting more virtual education workshops and trainings for educators and families.

“MSUFCU's generous contribution empowers us to make a lasting and positive impact on the educational well-being of our community, profoundly benefiting children and their families,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “This support enables us to provide essential resources for parents, educators, and children throughout mid-Michigan,” said Turner.

As an award-winning producer of original television and radio programming, WKAR is uniquely poised to be a leader in children’s education across mid-Michigan.
Station News
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE