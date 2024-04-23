Audience Gathers for Curious About Careers Panel and Q&A

At this year’s MSU Science Festival, the hosts of Curious About Careers led a presentation about the wide array of job opportunities that the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) field has to offer. An audience of children and parents gathered in the MSU STEM Teaching and Learning Facility to learn more about different career paths in STEM.

Now in its 12th year, MSU Science Festival is an annual event that is free and open to the public. The monthlong festival has interactive presentations, experiments, and panels, with topics ranging from astronomy to music.

Curious about Careers is a WKAR original program structured around STEM subjects and the workers who inhabit the field. As part of the series, each cast member gets paired with a woman in STEM, spending a day shadowing them and gaining insight into their professional lives.

Among those attending was Katie Weingartz, who expressed why she brought her three children to the panel. “We came today to show our girls the many different careers that are available,” she explained. “It’s also a free event right here in our local community.”

Each cast member presented a 2-minute segment from an episode of Curious About Careers, highlighting various professions ranging from civil engineering to hot air balloon operation. Following the videos, hosts Genesis, Callan, Aikem, and Olivia took center stage to share anecdotes and reflections on their experiences on the show.

Attendees left the panel gaining a deeper knowledge of the various jobs in the STEM field. Through the lens of the series, they got a firsthand look at the passion and innovation driving these fields, carrying with them newfound curiosity and a wider understanding of all of the opportunities STEM has to offer.

Watch Curious About Careers at https://video.wkar.org/show/curious-about-careers/