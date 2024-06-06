WKAR debuts "Showtunes Across the Mitten” on 90.5

East Lansing, MI; June 6, 2024 – WKAR is pleased to announce "Showtunes Across the Mitten," a new radio show dedicated to celebrating the rich tradition of musical theatre in mid-Michigan. Debuting Friday, June 7, the new show promises to connect listeners with the best of musical theatre, past and present.

“Showtunes Across the Mitten” airs Fridays at 7pm ET in mid-Michigan on 90.5 FM and simulcast streaming at wkar.org.

Hosted by Adam Yankowy, episodes follow a central theme and often feature conversations with guests from regional theater companies around the mid-Michigan area. Yankowy is an assistant professor of musical theatre at Michigan State University.

Yankowy’s academic background and active involvement in the local theatre community allow him to bring the magic of musical theatre to a wide audience. His conversations with guests provide listeners with a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and reveal personal stories that shape the world of mid-Michigan musical theatre.

Jamie Paisley, WKAR director of radio programming, is producer of the new weekly show.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome 'Showtunes Across the Mitten' to our lineup," said Paisley. "Adam Yankowy's passion for musical theatre and his ability to connect with members of the theatre community across mid-Michigan promises to bring a fresh, dynamic experience to our listeners every week."

“Whether you're a seasoned theatre aficionado or new to the world of showtunes, this program offers something for you,” continued Paisley. “I hope you’ll join us in celebrating the incredible artistry that thrives in our community.”