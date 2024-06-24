WKAR to hold exhibition and discussion for “Pixels and Perspectives: The Intersection of AI and Art”

EAST LANSING, MI; June 24, 2024 — The public is invited to join the conversation with renowned experts and local artists at a special event as WKAR Public Media premieres the original short form video, “Pixels and Perspectives: The Intersection of AI and Art.” The film explores the intersection of AI and art, as well as the implications that AI has on the present and future of our society.

The event is Thursday, June 27, at 6:30pm at the WKAR Studios on Michigan State University’s campus. Admission is free, but RSVP here is recommended. “Pixels and Perspectives” is produced in partnership with the NOVA Science and Society project and the MSU Museum.

The event will showcase a live art demonstration by two artists: Marissa Tawney Thaler, renowned for her traditional techniques, and Mark Sullivan, leveraging AI through the CoLab Studio at MSU Museum. Both artists will create artwork inspired by a predetermined prompt, offering a unique blend of human and artificial creativity. While the artists create, guests can partake in a panel discussion with experts in AI, public policy, computer science, and more.

The evening will be hosted by Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education.

"We are thrilled to present 'Pixels and Perspectives,' a fascinating exploration of the transformative potential of AI in the realm of art and beyond," said Smith. "This video not only celebrates creativity but also invites our community to contemplate the profound intersections of technology and human expression. We’re lucky to have NOVA’s support because it allows our amazing team of storytellers to tell the science-based stories that are important to our audience.”

Accompanying the art demonstration is a panel discussion featuring experts in AI, public policy, and computer science. Panelists include Anjana Susarla, PhD, Omura-Saxena Endowed Professor of Responsible AI at Michigan State University; Shobita Parthasarathy, PhD, Professor of Public Policy at the University of Michigan; and Mohammad M. Ghassemi, PhD, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Michigan State University. Together, they will engage in a dialogue on AI's implications for society and the ethical considerations that accompany its advancement.

For more information on “Pixels and Perspectives” and the special event, visit wkar.org/pixels-and-perspectives. Watch the short film on youtube.com/wkar when it premieres on Thursday, July 27.