Fans of Folk Music will Enjoy a New WKAR Radio Program Coming this Sunday

WKAR Public Media debuts Womenfolk on 90.5 FM on Sunday, August 4. Womenfolk is a fun and informative show that features a wide variety of folk/acoustic music from women and non-binary artists, including Americana, blues, traditional country, and more genres. It is a weekly 2-hour program produced in Minneapolis by veteran DJ Ellen Stanley.

Womenfolk airs on Sundays from 10pm through midnight on 90.5 FM, beginning August 4.

As banjo player, publicist, and music writer, host Ellen Stanley brings an insider’s perspective to the music with exclusive interviews, new music, themed shows, and entertaining bits of fun folk trivia.

Ahead this Fall

Thistle and Shamrock, which has been hosted by Fiona Ritchie for 40 years, will have its last episode on Sunday, September 30, at 9pm. “Thistle and Shamrock has brought Celtic music and culture to mid-Michiganders and beyond, but it is coming to an end as Fiona retires after a long and illustrious career,” said Jamie Paisley, director of radio programming at WKAR.

After September 30, Womenfolk will shift down the 90.5 FM schedule to run from 9pm until 11pm each Sunday, replacing Thistle and Shamrock at 9pm, as well as an hour of classical music programming at 10pm.

"While we bid a fond farewell to Thistle and Shamrock after its remarkable run, we are excited for the new energy and perspectives that Ellen Stanley will bring to our Sunday evenings with Womenfolk,” said Paisley.

For the full 90.5 WKAR schedule, visit www.wkar.org/90-5-wkar-radio-schedule