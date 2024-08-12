McGuire and Smith of WKAR selected for PBS Mentor Program

EAST LANSING, MI; Aug. 12, 2024 – Two WKAR senior directors have been selected to participate in the PBS Mentor Program. Melanie McGuire, senior director of development and communication, and Ashlee Smith, senior director of content and education, will be serving as mentors this upcoming year.

The PBS Mentor Program is a yearlong professional development initiative designed to foster growth and innovation within public media by pairing experienced professionals with mentees seeking guidance and development.

The selection of McGuire and Smith for this program underscores their dedication to personal and professional growth, as well as their commitment to enhancing the capabilities of WKAR Public Media. Through this program, they will engage in regular one-on-one collaboration with their mentees, providing professional guidance, sharing their expertise, and offering insights to help navigate the public media landscape.

"I am thrilled to be part of the PBS Mentor Program,” said McGuire. “This is an incredible opportunity to not only share my experiences and knowledge with emerging professionals but also to gain fresh perspectives and ideas from them. Mentoring is a powerful tool for growth, and I believe this program will help us all become stronger leaders and innovators in the public media space."

Ashlee Smith echoed this sentiment, highlighting the mutual benefits of the mentoring relationship. "Being a mentor is as much about learning as it is about teaching,” said Smith. I look forward to the new insights and approaches I will gain from my mentee, which will undoubtedly enrich our work at WKAR and help us better serve our community."

"We are thrilled to have Melanie and Ashlee represent WKAR in this prestigious program," said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. "Their involvement in the PBS Mentor Program will not only enhance WKAR’s impact in our local community but also benefit stations across the country, contributing to the overall excellence and continuous improvement of the PBS system as a whole."

For more information about the PBS Mentor Program, visit https://hub.pbs.org/professional-development/pbs-mentor-program