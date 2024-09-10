WKAR hosts 2024 Election Information Day featuring NPR’s Don Gonyea

EAST LANSING, MI; September 10, 2024 – As Michigan voters prepare for the 2024 presidential election, WKAR Public Media is offering a unique opportunity to engage with the issues that matter most. On Thursday, September 12, WKAR will host 2024 Election Information Day, featuring NPR political reporter Don Gonyea.

Gonyea, a seasoned journalist who has covered U.S. politics for over two decades, will share his insights during two Q&A sessions designed to inform and engage Michigan State University students and the broader mid-Michigan community. Both events are free and open to the public.

The day begins with a special Q&A session for MSU students from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, where Gonyea will discuss the intricacies of political reporting in 2024. Co-hosted by the MSU School of Journalism and WKAR student reporters, this session offers an invaluable opportunity for the next generation of journalists and engaged citizens to hear directly from a leading voice in political journalism. Pizza will be available for guests at the afternoon session (while supplies last).

In the evening, from 7:15 PM to 8:15 PM, Gonyea will join WKAR General Manager Shawn Turner for a second Q&A session. Gonyea will provide historical context for the upcoming election and delve into the key issues likely to impact voters in mid-Michigan. This event, which will also be streamed live on WKAR’s YouTube channel, invites community members to participate in a dynamic conversation about the future of the country just two months before the election.

Free registration for the 7:15pm session is at bit.ly/info-day-rsvp

Free registration for the 2pm session is at bit.ly/info-day-rsvp-student

Election information resources will be provided by MSU Vote, MSU Museum, and America Amplified. Online registration is recommended for both sessions.

For more information, visit https://www.wkar.org/in-your-community/2024-08-14/2024-election-information-day

About Don Gonyea

Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. He has been covering politics full-time for NPR since the 2000 presidential campaign. Gonyea was named NPR White House Correspondent that year and subsequently covered the entirety of the Bush presidency, from 2001-2008. He has served as co-anchor of NPR's election night coverage, and in 2008 Gonyea was the lead reporter covering Barack Obama's presidential campaign for NPR.

Presented by WKAR Public Media in partnership with America Amplified.