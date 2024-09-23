WKAR Premieres ‘Decoding Disinformation: A.I. and the Threat to Democracy’

TV special examines A.I.'s role in spreading disinformation and its potential impact on the 2024 election.

EAST LANSING, MI; September 23, 2024 – WKAR Public Media will present a special television event, "Decoding Disinformation: A.I. and the Threat to Democracy," on Thursday, September 26, at 8:00 p.m. on WKAR TV and streaming. The broadcast will explore the rapidly evolving role of artificial intelligence in the spread of disinformation, with a focus on its impact leading up to the 2024 election.

Hosted by Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager and an expert on national security, the program will feature a distinguished panel of experts from diverse fields. Researchers and academics specializing in artificial intelligence and human behavior, policymakers working on A.I. regulation, and journalists experienced in combatting disinformation will discuss how A.I. is transforming the landscape of information warfare.

"Artificial intelligence has introduced unprecedented challenges when it comes to disinformation, making it harder than ever to discern what's real and what's not," said Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education. "We’re proud to bring together some of the brightest minds to help our community navigate these complex issues. At WKAR, we believe that offering resources to understand disinformation is crucial for informed citizenship."

Viewers will have the opportunity to engage with the discussion during a live, online-only Q&A session immediately following the broadcast. The Q&A will stream at youtube.com/@wkarnews , allowing the public to ask the panelists questions.

With the 2024 election fast approaching, this special broadcast aims to provide voters with a deeper understanding of the disinformation landscape and the critical role A.I. plays in shaping the content we consume. The program also addresses practical steps individuals can take to safeguard themselves against false information, fostering a more informed and resilient democracy.

"WKAR has always been committed to empowering our community with knowledge," added Smith. "We want viewers to think more critically about the information they encounter and understand how their choices can influence the democratic process."

The broadcast of "Decoding Disinformation: A.I. and the Threat to Democracy" aligns with WKAR's ongoing mission to support civic engagement and keep the community informed. By examining A.I.’s role in the spread of disinformation, the special continues WKAR’s legacy of addressing significant issues impacting the mid-Michigan community and democracy at large.

Watch the special on Thursday, September 26, at 8:00 p.m. on WKAR TV and streaming. To tune into the live Q&A, visit youtube.com/@wkarnews .

The special will be available to watch on the free PBS App beginning Friday, September 27.

Supported in part by MSU Research Foundation .

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

