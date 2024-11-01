Building Stuff from NOVA comes to WKAR TV and streaming

Engineering is all around us, and we humans have been doing it forever. But how does it actually work? Find out by watching some of the most creative folks in the game build stuff that helps extend our range, amplify our abilities, and alter our environment for the better. Experience the ups and downs with engineers as they design, build, and test their way through challenges, inspiring the inner “maker” in all of us.

One WKAR-TV 23.1 in mid-Michigan and streaming

Wednesdays, Nov. 13-27 at 9pm (check local listings).

Available for streaming at pbs.org/nova , NOVA on YouTube , and the PBS App .

Leading up to the television broadcast, NOVA presented an interactive way for audiences to engage in STEM learning through livestreamed content on the series’ first-ever Twitch channel, “ Building Stuff with NOVA .”

Hosted by professional engineer and former NASA researcher Dr. Nehemiah Mabry, “ Building Stuff with NOVA ” invited audiences to explore the world of engineering through daily livestreams on Twitch.

”As part of NOVA’s 50th anniversary year, we’re thrilled to showcase the power of engineering and celebrate the human ingenuity that exists all around us,” said NOVA Co-Executive Producer Julia Cort. “And we’re excited to continue bringing NOVA to new audiences on more platforms, including Twitch.”

“Building Stuff” is a NOVA Production. Executive Producers for NOVA are Julia Cort and Chris Schmidt. NOVA is a production of GBH.

