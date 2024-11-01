“Leonardo da Vinci," a new film from Ken Burns, comes to WKAR and streaming

“Leonardo da Vinci” is a two-part, four-hour documentary directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon that explores the life and work of the 15th century polymath. Set against the rich and dynamic backdrop of Renaissance Italy, the film brings the artist’s towering achievements to life through his prolific personal notebooks, primary and secondary accounts of his life, and on-camera interviews with modern scholars, artists, engineers, inventors, and admirers.

Mon., Nov. 18 and Tue., Nov. 19 at 8pm-10pm (check local listings).

The film explore Burns’s first non-American subject. It also marks a significant change in the team’s filmmaking style, which includes using split screens with images, video and sound from different periods to further contextualize Leonardo’s art and scientific explorations. “Leonardo da Vinci” looks at how the artist influenced and inspired future generations, and it finds in his soaring imagination and profound intellect the foundation for a conversation we are still having today: what is our relationship with nature and what does it mean to be human.

“No single person can speak to our collective effort to understand the world and ourselves,” said Ken Burns. “But Leonardo had a unique genius for inquiry, aided by his extraordinary skills as an artist and scientist, that helps us better understand the natural world that we are part of and to appreciate more fully what it means to be alive and human.”

The film weaves together an international group of experts, as well as others influenced by Leonardo who continue to find a connection between his artistic and scientific explorations and life today. As the filmmaker and Leonardo admirer Guillermo del Toro says at the beginning of the film, “the modernity of Leonardo is that he understands that knowledge and imagination are intimately related.”