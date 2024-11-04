2024 Election with WKAR, NPR and PBS

Turn to WKAR television, radio and streaming for comprehensive election coverage on Tue., Nov. 5 and Wed., Nov. 6.

Tue. Nov. 5

Morning Edition on 90.5 FM and streaming 5am-8am.With local cohost Melorie Begay

All Things Considered on 90.5 FM 4pm-6pm. With local cohost Sophia Saliby

Mid-Michigan reporting from the WKAR News team and national reporting from NPR News.

90.5 FM and Newstalk 102.3 FM NewsTalk and streaming 7pm-latenight

NPR News live election coverage with mid-Michigan updates from your WKAR News team.

PBS News Vote 2024 WKAR TV 23.1 and streaming 6pm-latenight

Live special coverage including analysis and results for the presidential, vice presidential, House of Representatives and Senate elections.

Wed. Nov. 6

Morning Edition on 90.5 FM and streaming 5am-8am. With local cohost Melorie Begay

National election results and analysis from NPR News. Local results updates with WKR cohost Melorie Begay.

