Salute to Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration comes to WKAR TV and streaming

Join country music star Mickey Guyton for a heartfelt Veterans Day celebration honoring our nation's heroes with inspiring military stories and performances by Craig Morgan, Christian McBride, Aubrey Logan, and the U.S. Army Field Band.

Fri. Nov. 8, 2024, 9pm and encore at 10pm ET on WKAR-TV 23.1

With streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app .

Hosted by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Mickey Guyton, “Salute to Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration” features performances from musical guests including country legend Craig Morgan, nine-time Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride, trombone-playing singer-songwriter Aubrey Logan, and active-duty soldiers from the United States Army Field Band and their musical ensembles — the Six-String Soldiers, the Jazz Ambassadors, the Concert Band, and the Soldiers’ Chorus — who pay tribute to all six branches of America’s Armed Forces.

“Hosting the Veterans Day celebration is an incredible honor. Our veterans have given so much for this country and being part of a night that celebrates their courage and sacrifice is humbling,” said Mickey Guyton. “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to shine a light on their powerful stories and selfless acts of service.”

This Veterans Day, join PBS and the U.S. Army Field Band in thanking the nation’s servicemembers, as we come together to honor their service, reflect on their sacrifices, and celebrate the enduring spirit of America.

