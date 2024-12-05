RELEASE: WKAR documentary tells story of resilience during war in Ukraine

EAST LANSING, MI; December 5, 2024. In the face of war, humanity finds resilience in unexpected places. “Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine” is a new documentary from WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University. The 30-minute program follows the journeys of one student and one farmer striving to aid a nation in crisis, each in their own way.

Dmytro Shynkaruk is a Ukrainian student at Michigan State University. Boyd Byelich is a Michigan farmer turned advocate for Ukraine. Though their paths never cross, their shared dedication brings hope to Ukraine, highlighting the stories of ordinary heroes fighting for a nation's survival.

“Support Line” had its television debut on October 31 on WKAR-TV 23.1 in mid-Michigan. The program is available to stream now at wkar.org and in the free PBS app .

Through the lens of Dmytro's academic journey and Boyd's grassroots advocacy, “Support Line” illuminates the power of individual action and empathy in the face of global conflict. As Dmytro navigates life as an international student and Boyd rallies support from his community in Michigan, both men become symbols of resilience, reminding us that support often stems from unexpected places.

“At WKAR, we believe in sharing stories that highlight the resilience and compassion of our communities,” said Nicole Zaremba, WKAR producer and director. “The journeys of Dmytro and Boyd show how acts of humanity and solidarity reach far beyond borders. ‘Support Line’ is not just about Ukraine—it's about hope and the universal power of connection.”

“Support Line” was produced by WKAR Public Media in partnership with The German Marshall Fund of the United States.

“The story of Dmytro and Boyd shows the importance of the war in Ukraine to Americans and how each person can have an impact,” said Steven Bosacker, senior vice president of innovation at The German Marshall Fund. “It synced up brilliantly with the goal of the German Marshall Fund’s Whistlestops for Ukraine tour which is highlighted in the film. GMF aimed to uplift the voices of those affected by the war in Ukraine and those in the US supporting Ukrainians. We were delighted to collaborate with WKAR on this important project.”

“Support Line” presents a deeply personal look at the impact of international solidarity and support. Through compelling visuals and real-life narratives, “Support Line” underscores the idea that resilience and hope often emerge from unexpected sources, reflecting the strength of community and the power of compassion in times of crisis.

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

About The German Marshall Fund of the United States

The German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, transatlantic organization headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in Ankara, Belgrade, Berlin, Brussels, Bucharest, Paris, and Warsaw. GMF strives to champion democratic values and the transatlantic alliance by strengthening civil society, forging bold and innovative policy ideas, and developing a new generation of leaders to tackle global challenges. GMF delivers hope by upholding the dignity of the individual and defending freedom in the spirit of the Marshall Plan.

