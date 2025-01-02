© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
WKAR presents ‘Evening with the Governor’ for 2024

WKAR Public Media
Published January 2, 2025 at 1:07 PM EST
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer appearing on a special edition of Off the Record
WKAR-MSU
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer appearing on a special edition of Off the Record.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the past year in office with Off the Record’s Tim Skubick in this special edition of the weekly series

East Lansing, MI; January 2, 2025 – The WKAR original program Off the Record presents "Evening with the Governor 2024," featuring Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory in conversation with senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

"Evening with the Governor 2024" airs in mid-Michigan Fri. Jan. 3 on WKAR-TV channel 23.1 at 8:30pm ET and at various times on public broadcasting stations across Michigan (check local listings).

The special edition episode of the weekly public affairs program will be available for streaming in the free PBS App on many streaming devices and smart TVs; at video.wkar.org; and at YouTube.com/@wkarnews.

Topics include challenges for the governor in 2024; her recent book, True Gretch; how she plans to work with the Trump administration; and who might be running for the governor's office in 2026.

Joining the program for a final segment is First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory -- and the 1st dogs as well.

It's fast-paced, informative, and entertaining as Michigan's 49th governor and the state's longest serving capitol correspondent weave thirty minutes of must-see TV. If you care about politics in our state, you'll want to watch “An Evening with the Governor,” as the tradition that began in the 1970s with Gov. and Ms. Milliken continues in 2025.

Support for “Evening with the Governor” is provided by Bellwether Public Relations

This program was recorded Dec. 19, 2024.

Station News
