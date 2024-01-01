PROGRAM ALERT: 4pm NPR Special Coverage – VP Harris remarks. 6pm PBS News special time.

© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
90.5 FM at 4pm NPR provides live Special Coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris remarks at Howard University. WKAR-TV 23.1 PBS News will be live at 6pm today. BBC News moves to 7pm.
90.5 FM at 4pm NPR provides live Special Coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris remarks at Howard University. WKAR-TV 23.1 PBS News will be live at 6pm today. BBC News moves to 7pm.

The Vice President is expected to concede the election to former president Donald Trump.

Special Coverage will be hosted by Ari Shapiro and Juana Summers. Also joining the coverage: White House Correspondents, Asma Khalid and Franco Ordonez.