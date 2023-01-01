StayTuned June 2023 | Final Issue

The June 2023 issue of WKAR StayTuned included this note: This edition of StayTuned is the final issue. Here is some more information about our decision to discontinue StayTuned.

Is June’s StayTuned really the last issue?

Yes. After June 2023 we’ll no longer be mailing the paper guide nor producing it as a PDF for online download.

Why is the WKAR StayTuned guide being discontinued?

Costs of producing, printing, and mailing StayTuned continue to rise; and we know this print piece can't hold all the program information and up-to-date listings our viewers and listeners want. We are committed to being good stewards of the financial support we receive from members and donors, and so have decided to focus resources in other ways to better serve all.

How can I know what’s going to be on TV, radio, and online?

Our website is the place for extensive and current information. You can find the most up-to-date program schedules 24/7 on this website at these links:



I loved the StayTuned guide. Why should I continue to support WKAR?

Where should we begin? There are so many great reasons to give to WKAR.

First of all, the programs you watch and listen to every day -- that you rely on and love -- aren’t going away. In fact, we’re always looking at ways to improve and add to our line-up.

We host and join in events throughout the year in the community, and we have partnerships with area schools and organizations to foster education and literacy. And today, there are so many ways you can watch, listen to, and engage with WKAR.

But we can only serve our community in these many ways with YOUR support.

What if I have more questions?

To contact the WKAR Main Office: (517) 884-4700 or ask@wkar.org

To contact the WKAR Membership Office: (517) 884-4747 or membership@wkar.org

Messages will generally be answered within one business day

