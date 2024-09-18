Student Internships

MSU student interns experience hands-on training, live production, and the dynamic environment WKAR offers for nurturing tomorrow's storytellers in an ever-changing media landscape. WKAR alums have gone on to work with some of the top media outlets in the country, such as the NFL, ESPN, NPR, and in Hollywood. MSU Students: For current postings for available positions, visit Handshake for Students and find/follow MSU WKAR Public Media.



Content | Producing: Whether it's digital or broadcast, documentary or reality TV, scripted or film, strong producing skills are essential to create compelling content. Learn skills such as content strategy, casting, pre-production, field producing / directing, journalism standards, and more.

Content | Production: Students will gain experience working in multiple areas in multicamera live productions and streams, as well as in post-production single camera projects. Learn skills such as camera operations, directing, editing, motion graphics and animation, broadcast technical requirements, and more.

Digital Engagement: Grow your digital strategy skills by creating and launching multi-channel campaigns across social media, web, and email platforms in promotion of WKAR programming and engagement. Skills include social strategy, content creation, web management, analytics, email, and more.

Communications | Events & Engagement: Gain practical experience assisting in the execution of WKAR events and acitivites, from open-house celebrations to film screenings, update engagement records, maintain inventory, foster engagement in the community, and more.

Communications | General: Gain first-hand experience drafting and posting online content, working with a variety of online content management systems, doing photography, graphic designing, learning about social media best practices, and more.

Journalism / Radio News: Develop skills by working in a professional newsroom. You will pitch stories, conduct interviews, and write and produce audio and web content. You will leave this experience with a portfolio of news stories that have aired throughout the Lansing area, and in some cases, statewide.

Through our Experiential Learning Program, WKAR offers a range of internship and employment opportunities for Michigan State University students interested in media production for television, radio, and online; marketing and promotion; fundraising, and more. For current postings for available positions, visit Handshake for Students and find/follow MSU WKAR Public Media. Applications submitted between Aug 30, 2024 and Dec 15, 2024 will be considered for internship opportunities available Spring Semester 2025.

