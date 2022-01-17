Submission Guidelines for Community Calendar

WKAR's Community Calendar highlights arts and culture activities across mid-Michigan, including music, dance, theatre/spoken word, films, art exhibits & lectures, book readings & discussions and related events.

Entries will be reviewed for publishing by WKAR within 3-5 business days of submission.

WKAR reserves the right to edit submissions. We do not, however, check the details of the event and do not take responsibility for inaccurate information. Not all events submitted will be published. Preference will be given to concerts, cultural events and educational events that, in our judgment, are likely to appeal to our audience.

Contact Us

If you have further questions about WKAR's Community Calenda, please call (517) 884-4700 or email ask@wkar.org.

updated 1/17/22