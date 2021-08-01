-
Mon. Apr. 19 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the life of L. Frank Baum, the man behind one of the most beloved, enduring and quintessential…
-
Tue. Mar. 30 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the 1946 incident of racial violence by police that led to the racial awakening of President…
-
Mon. Feb. 15 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Voice of Freedom interweaves Marian Anderson’s rich life story with this landmark moment in history,…
-
Mon. Jan. 11 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Meet Elizebeth Friedman, the pioneering cryptanalyst who took down Al Capone and a Nazi spy ring.Based…
-
Fri., Jul. 10 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Mark the women’s suffrage centennial with stories of pioneering women who shaped American…
-
Tue., Jul. 7 at 2pm on WKAR Facebook | Join WKAR and American Experience for a discussion around the new two-part documentary series The Vote.The event…
-
Mon.-Tue., Oct. 8-9, 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Explore the colorful history of this popular, influential, and distinctly American form of entertainment. The…
-
Tue. Apr. 10 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Re-examine the shocking story of Leopold and Loeb, who murdered a 14-year-old boy in 1924.Re-examine the shocking…
-
Tue. Apr. 3 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Witness the fatefully entwined stories of assassin James Earl Ray and his target, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Witness…
-
Tue., Aug. 29 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | See the story of America’s most legendary filmmaker and his magical legacy!Walt Disney was uniquely adept at art as…