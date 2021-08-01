-
State regulators are continuing a ban on baiting and feeding deer in Michigan's Lower Peninsula in an effort to prevent spread of chronic wasting…
-
A farmed deer in Montcalm County has tested positive for deadly chronic wasting disease.Michigan officials said Thursday the diagnosis was made after the…
-
State officials say deer in two additional Michigan counties are suspected of having chronic wasting disease.The Department of Natural Resources says…
-
Officials say chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in a deer from a farm where deer are raised in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.The Michigan Department…
-
Michigan officials say a national shortage of testing kits for chronic wasting disease will mean delays in getting test results to deer hunters.The…
-
On this first day of firearms hunting season, Michigan hunters and wildlife officials are closely watching for cases of Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal…
-
Wildlife regulators say a doe killed in Montcalm County during Michigan's youth deer hunting season probably had chronic wasting disease.Preliminary tests…
-
If you're a hunter who shoots deer or related animals in other states, be advised that there are new rules about bringing their parts into Michigan.The…