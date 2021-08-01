-
Several miles of I-94 remain flooded, and waterlogged trash and former treasures line streets in Detroit Monday as the city digs out from another historic…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is recognizing Jackson as having the highest number of energy efficient buildings for a city of its size…
-
The amount of carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere reached 419 parts per million in May, its highest level in more than four million years, according to NOAA. Fossil fuel use is driving the increase.
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is part of a panel that will testify Wednesday before a US Senate committee on climate change and infrastructure.Extreme weather…
-
The United States on Friday officially rejoined the Paris Agreement on climate change. The landmark 2016 accord is designed to limit global warming and avoid its potentially catastrophic impacts.
-
The downtown office for the Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of the Chippewa Indians Fisheries Management Program is a simple, small two-story brick building.But…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday called for Michigan to become “carbon neutral” by 2050 in the fight against climate change, which would require steep…
-
A new report finds nuclear power plants in this region will face heat stress in the future because of climate change. The analysis from Moody's Investors…
-
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan says she thinks the House is doing the right thing by investigating President Trump and considering…
-
Every week it seems we get a new, dire study about climate change. But WKAR Serving Up Science podcast contributor and Michigan State University science…