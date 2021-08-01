-
Michigan State University says its more than seven-year fundraising campaign brought in about $1.83 billion.The Lansing State Journal reports more than…
-
Upcoming walks to aid Capital Area Community Services are helping raise awareness and funds for people who may need help keeping their homes warm in the…
-
The MSU Adaptive Sports and Recreation Club is providing a way for those who are disabled to get active, have fun, and be apart of a great family.EAST…
-
Marijuana is becoming legal in Michigan but not at Michigan State University.MSU released a statement Monday, saying the use and possession of marijuana…
-
The Grand Rapids Police Department hopes to improve communication and problem solving with residents of the western Michigan city.Community members are…
-
We’re broadcasting stories from our June Pop-Up Stories at Fenner Nature Center all week long. The theme was “blazing a trail.” Here’s storyteller Rebecca…
-
UPDATED AT 5:20 P.M. - Police say a school principal killed his disabled son and fatally shot himself in western Michigan.The bodies of George Heckman and…
-
This week in our Marijuana in Michigan series, we’ve heard from veterans and others who say that medical marijuana has changed their lives. However,…
-
A county youth fair in Michigan has announced the purchase of new fairgrounds.A news release from the Kent County Youth Agricultural Association on Monday…
-
The annual Greater Lansing Ride of Silence is tonight, honoring bicyclists who have been killed or injured on public roadways.Organizers of the ride say…