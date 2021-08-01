-
Today on Current State: Michigan's demand for homebuilding labor; the Lansing Symphony Orchestra performs 1980s classics; Neighbors in Action features…
One of the first casualties of the Great Recession was the national housing market; home values reached historic lows after the bubble burst in 2007. Now,…
The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is playing a free concert tonight (Wednesday, June 5) at 7 pm in downtown Lansing's Adado Riverfront Park. The show will…
This week, Neighbors In Action features the Friends of Ingham County Parks, which works with local government to support park operations.Karen Fraser, the…
An economic developer based out of East Lansing is pursuing a project in Libya – one it says would benefit Michigan companies and universities. The Prima…
The 53rd season of the MSU Department of Theatre’sSummer Circle Theatre opens tonight (Wednesday, June 5). MSU students stage plays outdoors next to…