-
Tom Izzo Comments; University of Michigan Practice; MSU Pro Day Isolation; Throwback Thursday; Tom Newton.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" the…
-
Nice, France, Phil Mickleson Round of 63, Isiah Thomas, Ben Simmons, Tum Tum Nairn, Draymond Green, Current Sports TV Rewind, Tom Brady, Deflategate, and…
-
Prince, Magic Johnson, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons, Current Sports TV Rewind, Brandy Agee, and Reflection Friday.This show is dedicated to the…
-
Aerial Powers, Two Minutes For Ruffing, Diversity in Hockey, Kobe Bryant Retirement, Deandre Carter, Current Sports TV Rewind, and Reflection…
-
Sweet Sixteen, High School Boys Basketball Wrap-Up, NFL Concussion Cover-Up, Dale Beard, Reflection Friday, and Callers.On last Friday's show, Al and…
-
Monty Williams, Michigan State-Wisconsin Men's Basketball, CSTV Rewind, Jake Boss Sr., Brett's Bonehead Moves, and Reflection Friday.Remembering his late…
-
Johnny Manziel In Trouble, Warriors in the White House, Alex Guana, Current Sports TV Rewind, Super Bowl Predictions, and Reflection Friday.What happened…
-
Michigan State vs. Maryland Men's Basketball Preview, Cameron Maybin, Detroit Tigers Caravan, NBA All-Star Selections, Jarrett Walker, Current Sports TV…
-
Adidas Backs Reform for Mascots, Cincinnati Bengals, Derrick Rose, Michigan State Football Preview, Lee Vickers, Reflection Friday, CSTV and Greg Hardy.On…
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State Preview, Federal Investigation of Fan Duel, Terry Kildea, Current Sports TV Rewind, Alex Scharg, and Reflection Friday.The…