Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is not bound by a 2018 state opinion that says LGBT people have no protection under an anti-discrimination law,…
Democratic lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer say it’s time to expand protections for Michigan’s LGBTQ people.Some lawmakers have been trying for…
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission has directed an agency to continue investigating complaints of discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender…
Despite many firsts for the LGBTQ community in the United States, Michigan has yet to add statewide protections for this group. In 1972, East Lansing and…
The state department of Civil Rights wants you to know that it is a resource for filing sexual harassment claims. Director Dr. Agustin Arbulu spoke on…