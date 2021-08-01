© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elmo Hudson

  • elmo.jpg
    Sports
    Current Sports #33 | June 27, 2013
    Golden Glove Boxing legend Elmo Hudson joins Al to discuss his career and his new book, Boxer of the Year: Hudson VGM. Al breaks down the latest in sports…