A federal watchdog is urging the Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen its oversight of state drinking water systems in the wake of the lead…
The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority is getting $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up contaminated brownfield sites.The…
Federal regulators say Michigan should increase funding and staffing of its Department of Environmental Quality and take other steps to ensure its…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has signed off on a five-year, $46 million plan to clean up a stretch of the Kalamazoo River that's contaminated…
Health and environmental officials in Michigan are calling on Republican Rep. Mike Bishop to vote against President Trump’s proposed 2018 budget. The…
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) was back home in Flint Thursday to see how the city is continuing to recover from its ongoing water crisis. Kildee visited a…
The Trump Administration budget released Tuesday slashes funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by nearly one-third, laying off thousands of…
The Environmental Protection Agency says Fiat Chrysler violated the Clean Air Act by allegedly installing software in about 104,000 vehicles that masked the true level of emissions.
There’s a lot of redevelopment happening in mid-Michigan. Often, before anything new comes up, the old must be cleaned up. Officials are using a $500,000…