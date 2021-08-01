-
When $525,000 in state funding was cut from a popular school truancy program she runs to help students in rural northeastern Michigan, Dorothy Pintar held…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Wednesday delayed construction of a new $115 million state psychiatric hospital in Michigan's Thumb region,…
JPMorgan Chase is investing $15 million to expand economic opportunity across some Detroit neighborhoods.The bank will use a $10 million loan and $5…
Google's autonomous vehicle unit Waymo says it plans to bring a factory to Michigan.Waymo made the announcement Tuesday after the state's economic…
A deal has been reached between the state and Detroit over the removal of asbestos during the city's demolition of vacant houses.The Michigan Department…
Organizers of a ballot drive aimed at ending partisan gerrymandering raised $13.8 million over three months while Democratic gubernatorial candidate…
The University of Michigan College of Engineering is kicking off a $10 million funding program that's designed to encourage the pursuit of big, daring…
A federal agency has approved $1.25 million in funding to help Michigan improve its shooting ranges.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service authorized the…
Funding is available for K-12 schools, colleges and municipalities to defray the cost of projects that promote the history and role of Native Americans in…
The Michigan Senate has approved $56.6 billion budget plan that would provide the biggest increase in base aid for lower-funded school districts in a…