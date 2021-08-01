-
Thur. Dec. 24 - Fri. Dec. 25 on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to WKAR Radio and enjoy these holiday specials!A Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols, Live from…
-
Sun. Dec. 20 at 11pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A special holiday tribute to the Christmas spirit in Europe while visiting the magnificent cities on…
-
Sat. Dec. 19 starting at 8pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in for a jazzy evening with the MSU College of Music and the Lincoln Center.8 p.m. on 90.5 FM &…
-
Tue. Dec. 15 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | In collaboration with the Ella Fitzgerald Foundation, the American Pops Orchestra (APO) presents an…
-
Sun. Dec. 13 at 7:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel | Gather the family and enjoy this classical Christmas special!Peanuts fans will have…
-
Thu. Dec. 10 at 9pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | A one-hour celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights with an exploration of Chanukah foods and…
-
Celebrate the holidays with a variety of radio specials! MSU College of Music Holiday Specials | Handel's MessiahFriday, December 22, 2-4pmMSU Choral…
-
Sat. Dec. 22 at 2pm on 90.5 FM WKAR Radio | MSU Faculty Recital Series presents Handel's Messiah LIVE from Wharton Center!Composed 275 years ago, Messiah,…
-
Mon. Jan. 2 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Governor Rick Snyder and First Lady Sue Snyder reflect on the past year in Michigan politics with Off the Record…
-
Celebrate the holidays with a variety of TV and radio specials. Fri. Dec. 30 at 2pm on 90.5 FMNew Year's with the Pittsburgh SymphonyFri. Dec. 30 at 7pm…