The White House plans to appeal a ruling that limits DACA protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, moving immigration higher on the president's list of priorities.
Michigan officials say they don't want new federal rules to discourage immigrants from applying for public assistance.Beginning mid-October, the…
Deepa Halaharvi is a morning person. "Eat, read, pray, and get ready to go to work," she says, laughing. "And usually I’m out the door around 6:15 or 6...
Bills that would require Michigan driver's licenses and state ID cards to show certain immigration statuses are headed to the House floor.On Tuesday the…
A newspaper review of federal records has found that the number of immigrants arrested or deported by federal agents in Michigan and Ohio has risen in the…
A sentencing hearing has been postponed for a Michigan couple who owned a home where five immigrants died during an accidental house fire.The teenager and…
A councilman in a diverse Detroit enclave has apologized for comments he made about Yemeni and Bangladeshi immigrants and avoided censure by the elected…
This week on Current State, we speak with a Lansing woman whose family was affected by Hurricane Irma. Also an MSU professor explains the intensity of…
Some Michiganders are pushing back on President Donald Trump's endorsement of GOP-backed legislation to restrict “legal” immigration. President Donald…
A church in East Lansing said it may begin housing undocumented immigrants in a few months. Members of All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing plan to…