Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) Director Jeff Dwyer is about to begin a long overdue and well-deserved sabbatical after an innovative and often…
Michigan State University Extension Director Jeff Dwyer joins Spartans Athletic Director Bill Beekman on the MSU Today podcast.Dwyer discusses his career…
MSU Today visited Flint and the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV). The mission of the Village is to cultivate leadership capacity among Flint…
If you've lived in the Great Lakes state for more than a minute, you've likely heard the saying, as Detroit goes, so goes Michigan. With a population base…
Money and mental health, those topics are off limits in polite conversation. There's almost a taboo about asking someone about either subject, but that's…
You've probably seen the four leaf clover with the letter H imprinted on each leaf at some point and had one of two reactions: a warm fuzzy feeling…
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, every day more than 115 people in the United States die of an opioid overdose. That includes addiction…
Michigan is home to more than 630,000 military veterans. When you count those who serve with them, their spouses, their partners, their children, their…
"We take science and expertise at MSU to communities all over Michigan." says MSU Extension director“The mission of Michigan State University Extension in a nutshell is to take the science and expertise that exists at a great land grant university like…
MSU launches partnership for urban agriculture in DetroitA Detroit neighborhood will host Michigan State University’s first urban food research center,…