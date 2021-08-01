© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jeffery Beers

  • Sports
    Current Sports #24 | June 14, 2013
    Al sits down with Author Jeffery Beers to discuss his new book The Lost Season. Jeffery discusses the culture of sports and if we as society takes sports…