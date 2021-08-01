© 2021
Jim Wazny

    Sports
    Current Sports #35 | July 1, 2013
    Jim Wazny begins part 1 of our 2 part series on athletes with disabilities. Jim lost his left leg in a motocross accident in 2000 and since then has…