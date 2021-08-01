-
A judge has taken the extraordinary step of ordering the president of the University of Michigan to court to discuss a sexual misconduct case against a…
-
The University of Michigan has raised $5 billion so far during its multi-year fundraising campaign that's scheduled to wrap up at the end of…
-
Regents at the University of Michigan plan to extend the contract of President Mark Schlissel for five years.The university said Thursday that its…
-
University of Michigan has opened discussions with a white supremacist Richard Spencer on his request to speak on campus but says there's no certainty…
-
The barbershop discussion from yesterday continues, as the typical, college student-athlete is discussed. Where is the line between schooling and money…
-
Starting hump day, the new college football rankings are out and Al gives analysis. Midway through the show, Al chats with MSU alum Alex Yavaraski who…