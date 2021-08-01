-
Fed-up doctors and health advocates want Michigan lawmakers to curb insurers’ cost-control methods they say are delaying care, frustrating patients, and…
-
Democrats in the state House want to get rid of a law they say protects drug companies that knowingly make or sell harmful drugs.They introduced bills…
-
The new Michigan State University Grand Rapids Research Center was dedicated today in a ceremony that included U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.The…
-
Next month, the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine will open a new research facility in Grand Rapids.For almost a decade, MSU has leased…
-
New research from Michigan State University suggests that people are skeptical of findings about health risks or new forms of medication—if the research…
-
Michigan has suspended the license of a doctor who authorities say may have endangered patients and the public by performing liposuctions in a storage…
-
An essay that recently appeared in Perspectives in Biology and Medicine asks the question, was Beethoven literally composing "from the heart"? Could some…
-
Important data recently shed light on the financial relationships between key members of Michigan’s medical community. Sunshine provisions contained in…
-
What if your family history was fraught with men who died of heart attacks at an early age? Would you want to know if you, too, could be susceptible to…
-
Now that the Affordable Care Act has more or less settled into place, people may be in the position of choosing new doctors for themselves. A recent book…