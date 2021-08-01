-
Michigan's environmental agency is days away from having a new name.The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will be reorganized and renamed the…
Michigan will move on its own to establish state drinking water standards for PFAS chemicals. Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta reported that the order…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive order to restructure and rename the Department of Environmental Quality. Last week the state…
State grants totaling $2 million have been awarded to help redevelop contaminated property in Lansing.The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is…
For the first time in years, the state Legislature has overturned a governor’s executive order. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports the state Senate…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s plans to restructure the state Department of Environmental Quality could be over.The state House passed a measure to eliminate…
Mackinac Island is challenging a state agency's decision to let the pipeline company Enbridge install anchor supports for its Line 5 oil pipes in the…
Michigan officials say they're halfway finished with collecting samples for a statewide study of toxic chemicals that have been detected in 33 states'…
A Detroit incinerator is working to fix its foul odor issues amid complaints from neighbors.Detroit Renewable Energy needs to upgrade its facility to…
Officials are expanding an investigation into toxic chemicals in drinking water from private wells in part of southwestern Michigan.The Michigan…